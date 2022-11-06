Zulum wants Borno health council meeting to strengthen healthcare delivery

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has urged delegates to the State’s 6th Council of Health meeting to come up with policy formulation and decisions which would strengthen the fragile health system in the state that has been ravaged by 13 years of insurgency.

Governor Zulum who was represented by his Deputy, Hon. Umar Kadafur at the Meeting held at the Conference Hall of the Musa Usman Secretariat, Maiduguri Friday, said: “The Borno State Council of health meeting is a replica of the National Council of Health meeting that affords us opportunity to discuss the challenges of the health sector in the state, offer solution through deliberate policies and programs , in Borno state the meeting was held last in the 17 years ago. Today’s occasion shows the commitment of the state government in strengthening the health system delivery of the state.”

Zulum continued: “The meeting with the theme: “Strengthening Health system in a post conflict and fragile setting: Challenges and way forward” is timely and apt, as it is a veritable tool of formulating policies and programs that will strengthen the fragile health system delivery in the state.”

He said the Borno Government under his leadership has rehabilitated no fewer than 300 health facilities and constructed 64 new ones to enhance healthcare delivery in the past three years.

