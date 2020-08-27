Zulum: We’ll not be deterred by attack on General Hospital

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, yesterday condemned the attack on Magumeri General Hospital in its totality, saying that the attack would not deter his administration’s reconstruction and resettlement drive in the state. The governor who paid a sympathy visit to Magumeri, headquarters of Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno State, directed the Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement,Engineer Mustapha Gubio, to immediately swing into action and mobilise men and materials to reconstruct the destroyed hospital as healthcare delivery remained one of the cardinal objective of his administration. He appealed to moderate elements among the insurgents to sheath their swords and embrace peace.

While addressing residents of the area, Governor Zulum urged them to be security conscious and report any criminally-minded element in their midst to appropriate security operatives for prompt action. The governor discouraged them from fleeing from their homes as lives in the IDP camps was not the best, urging them to remain in their locality and continue with their farming activities.

He promised to facilitate the deployment of more security operatives to the area to forestall future occurrence. It will be recalled that Magumeri, which is forty kilometres away from Maiduguri, the state capital, came under attack last week where the only functioning general hospital was completely burnt down by Boko Haram insurgents. On arrival at the hospital, Governor Zulum was received and conducted round the destroyed health facility by the Chief Nursing Officer of the hospital, Alhaji Sambo Bukar, who informed the governor that the insurgents came around 4p.m.

in the evening on that fateful day, where they carted away some vital hospital equipment before setting the entire structure ablaze. Bukar lamented that the administration block, pharmacy, laborotary, out patient department, wards, among others, were not spared by the attackers in addition to the new hospital equipment supplied to the hospital by the state givernment.

He said it was the only functioning health facility in the area as it attended to patients from Gubio and Kareto in Damasak Local Government Area in addition to the people of Magumeri and it’s environs, describing the attack as the worse he had seen. A resident of the area, Babagana Goni Kunduli, solicited for the deployment of security personnel in the area to support the local security outfit.

