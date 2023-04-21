News

Zulum: With Buhari leaving, I am relieved Tinubu/Shettima are succeeding him

… Since 2019, I prayed Shettima becomes VP

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has indicated that while he will seriously miss the huge support he got from President Muhammadu Buhari, however, he said he is highly relieved that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Senator Kashim are the ones stepping in. Zulum described the APC’s victory in the February 25th Presidential election as the greatest relief to him and his administration. The governor spoke on Friday when he hosted the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, to a Sallah lunch at the Government House in Maiduguri. “It is one of my greatest joys that here today, His Excellency Senator Kashim Shettima is sitting in our midst as the Vice President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, waiting to be sworn in. It has been one of my prayers since I was sworn in as governor in 2019,” he disclosed with joy. Stating further; “On a different occasion, President Buhari has lamented that nobody is as supportive as it should be in addressing the problems faced in Borno State. It is true that this has been one of my nightmares. Insha Allah in the next four years to come I have with me a brother, and indeed a boss that will support me and support the government and people of Borno State.

We have incoming President Bola Tinubu, who dearly loves Borno State and shares our pains.’’ Zulum had recently during his reelection victory speech, described Buhari as his greatest pillar in nearly four years of his first term that will end next Month. He said Buhari gave him incredible support by his relentless fight against Boko Haram and numerous humanitarian and developmental interventions in Borno State.

