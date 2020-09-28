Zulum’s attack: Policemen’s killing will strengthen insurgency fight –IG

Emmanuel Onani Abuja

Friday’s attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, att Barwati village, Borno State, by suspected terrorists, will not dampen the morale of security personnel prosecuting the counterinsurgency war.

The Inspector General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, who disclosed this, said the incident had further served as impetus in strengthening the resolve and commitment of the personnel of the Force in the fight against insurgency and other crimes.

Adamu gave the assurance in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba. Reports say at least 30 people, including soldiers, policemen as well as civilians, were killed during the ambush attack on the convoy.

The Defence Headquarters had noted that 18 people including four soldiers, 10 policemen and four civilians were killed. “The Inspector General of Police has condemned the attack on a security convoy in Borno State by armed men suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists,” Mba said.

According to him, the convoy came under attack on Friday, on Monguno-Cross Kawua Road as it was heading to the ancient town of Baga, as part of collective efforts at restoring civil authority in the community.

Consequently, the police chief has directed concerned officers to ensure adequate medical attention for the personnel who sustained varying degrees of injuries. Mba said: “The IG has also directed the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of the Police Medical Services, Olubunmi Ogunsanwo, to work in sync with the Commissioner of Police, Borno State Command, Bello Makwashi, and the Police Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) towards ensuring adequate provision of medicare for the officers injured during the attack.

“While condoling with the families and friends of those killed during the attack, the IG reassures the country, particularly the people of Borno State that the morale of police officers and other security agencies involved in providing security especially in the state has not and will not be dampened by the incident.

