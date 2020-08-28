Zulum’s attack, signpost of failed security architecture

The recent gun attack on Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State should not and must not be swept under the Nigeria’s proverbial carpet. Zulum was on a trip to Monguno and Baga towns in the state to distribute food to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) when his convoy came under a cacophony of gunshots. Shortly after, the governor accused the Nigerian soldiers of being responsible for the attack on his convoy at Baga town in Kukawa Local Government Area of the state.

He said the Baga attack was a “complete sabotage from the military.” Baga town had, in the past, witnessed one of the most ferocious attacks by Boko Haram. Between January 3 and 7, 2015, Boko Haram invaded Baga town. According to reports, the terrorists killed about 2,000 people.

Till date, that attack represents the largest massacre by the group since it began its bloody campaign. But four years after, during a fierce battle in January 2019, the Nigerian Army retook Baga. Zulum, who was addressing the Army’s commanding officer in Mile 4 after the attack, wondered why the military was not able to secure Baga, despite the number of troops deployed for over a year.

He said: “You have been here for over one year now. There are 1,181 soldiers here; if you cannot take over Baga, which is less than five kilometres from your base, then we should forget about Baga. I will inform the Chief of Army Staff to redeploy the men to other places that they can be useful. “It is a complete sabotage…

As far as I am concerned, there was no Boko Haram (on the day of the attack). It was a serious shooting by the Nigerian Armed Forces while ‘residing’ in Baga. The situation is very embarrassing.” The governor was later quoted as threatening to engage local hunters and vigilantes in the fight against terrorists based on the failure of the military to secure the state.

But a couple of days after, the military, which said it probed the attack on the governor, blamed it on members of Boko Haram. The Deputy Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.- Gen. Felix Omoigui, who spoke with journalists on the outcome of the probe, said the governor’s claims were false.

Omoigui then warned Zulum and other highly placed individuals to be mindful of their utterances against troops fighting terrorists in the North-East. He said: “Remarks of highly placed persons are capable of demoralising the troops, which would in turn negatively impact on operations and the confidence of the locals in the military. “Allegations of such nature could be avoided if the military authority was contacted on issues concerning troops’ activities before going public.

“The realisations that the allegation emanated from security agencies could trigger reactions and animosity among troops and attendant negative consequences. “The allegations were conjured by some overzealous security agencies who, for personal glory and without recourse for the tenets of inter-agency cooperation, decided to propagate falsehood.” However, despite the claims and counter-claims, it is obvious that the military has failed in its onerous assignment of securing the ‘territorial integrity’ of Nigeria.

The attack also shows that the country, despite the claims of achievements by the military, is in the firm grip of terrorists. If a governor could be attacked in his own state where he is said to be the ‘chief security officer,’ what then becomes the fate of the helpless and hapless Nigerians?

In his efforts to deny Zulum’s allegations that soldiers deployed in Baga to fight Boko Haram were instead engaged in farming, Omoigui said the military’s investigative team discovered that the entire area was heavily mined with improvised explosive devices (IEDs). He added that 55 mines had so far been detonated since the town was reclaimed in January 2019. This, according to him, does not encourage any farming activity. That the ‘investigative team’ just made the discovery while probing the attack on Zulum is also an important indictment on the military.

It shows that for more than one and a half years, the military has not done enough to guaranty the safety of residents of Baga and, by extension, the entire Borno State. In the midst of the hullabaloo generated by the attack on Zulum, reports came that Boko Haram, in a surprise attack, killed about four soldiers providing security cover for operators of excavators dredging trenches round Kukawa town. The town, in the past, was overran by the terrorists.

The residents of Kukawa were just returning to resettle in the town when the latest attack occurred. Whatever the reasons for President Muhammadu Buhari to stick to his service chiefs, it is certain their strategies, if any, to win the war on terrorism, are not working.

It is not enough for the President to give the ‘marching orders’ to the service chiefs every time, he must demand verifiable results of achievements from those he entrusted with the task of halting the bloodletting by the rampaging Boko Haram members, bandits and all other sinister groups carrying arms against Nigeria and her citizens. We demand immediate and decisive action plans from the president and his service chiefs against killers of Nigerians. Nigerians deserve to live in a safe and secure Nigeria. The lives of Nigerians matter.

Like this: Like Loading...