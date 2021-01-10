Zulum’s utterances are demoralising the military, says Gen. Temlong (rtd)

Brigadier-General Jonathan Temlong, before his retirement from the Nigerian Army, served in senior military and defence roles. He is the first commander of the Multi-National Joint Task Force in the North-East. In this interview with MUSA PAM he assesses key national security issues including possible effects of Governor Babagana Zulum’s utterances on the morale the military fighting Boko Haram

Recently the Governor of Borno State came out in an outburst on the military. What is your reaction to this?

All I can say is that ‘Mr. Governor you’re demoralising the troops who are fighting and who have been fighting insurgency.’ Some of their colleagues have paid the ultimate price; the desert of Borno State has been soaked with the blood of soldiers and their bodies are laid there.

They left their homes, their families with the hope of coming back but were cheated by death in the course of combating Boko Haram.

The families that they left behind; parents, wives, children, relations are also being demoralised by the outburst of the governor. The governor should know that these children are children of those who are struggling day in, day out in that weather without seeing their families, some of them for months even years.

Failure to appreciate the efforts of those soldiers demoralises their families too. Parents and other relatives and it is weakening the national will that is not just even there to propel these soldiers to victory.

I think this is very dangerous! Public figures must weigh their utterances and for him as a state, the soldiers are there to provide military aid to civil authority, to restore authority in all those areas. He doesn’t have control on all the areas and even if he has he cannot move an inch without heavy escort.

What roles are the soldiers playing right now in the state?

What the soldiers are doing there is to restore administration for him so that he doesn’t need to move from point A to B with all these heavy security in helicopters. I operated in that area and I know that by the time I finished my assignment there late Governor Mala Kachala had told President Olusegun Obasanjo that they could sleep with their two eyes closed when I defeated those people. And that could leave Maiduguri at 12 midnight and get to the extreme end of Malam Fatori, a border town to Niger that was impossible before.

That is what soldiers are supposed to be doing. I am not holding fort for the soldiers that there might not be miscreants among them but we’re seen publically that a lot of court marshals have been carried out.

Generals have been demoted and jailed, so you can see that the military justice system is taking care of some of the flaws of military personnel. So what it means in effect is that it is not a policy of government or a policy of the military for the soldiers or other officers to be involved in the unprofessional conduct the governor is accusing them of.

What is the proper thing for him to do?

The proper thing for him to do is to make a formal report either to the Commander-in- Chief or to the Minister of Defense. In any case, he can take his phone and call the Chief of Army Staff, and if he doesn’t go to that extent the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafia Dole is with him in Maiduguri he can easily call him and say ‘this is what I saw,’.

That will be better than making the whole spectacle of what he assumed or what the press said or what soldiers are doing. It doesn’t show statesmanship. It shows playing to the gallery for popularity and that is not what we want, not with the blood of soldiers, not with blood of citizens of this country.

Did Governor Zulum make a statement or clearly indict the military?

He did. He said that soldiers were extorting money at road blocks despite the support they were given by the state and federal government. Yet he was speaking from both side of the mouth by saying that the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari in terms of security in Borno State was more than what it was during Goodluck Jonathan’s period.

So how was that achievement made if the soldiers rolled back people from the local government they were occupying before? It means there was an achievement which he has said.

So he shouldn’t speak from both sides of the mouth. On the one hand he is praising the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces because of what his troops did. For him to say that they achieve and in the next vein he is condemning them here I think that is politics being carried too far!

The military is a national institution; it is an instrument of state policy and it shouldn’t be dragged in a way that would demoralise them. If you weaken the military you weaken the whole state! If you get your military demoralised then you can as well start thinking packing out of Borno.

Do you think his statement demoralises or weakens the strength of the military?

That statement demoralised the soldiers. If you’re the one; if your brother or son who has died in the battle front and then there is a statement castigating them, instead of appreciating their sacrifices, how would you feel? If you’re the one fighting there and you know that you’re not collecting or extorting money and among the gang of miscreants extorting money and somebody makes the whole issue out.

How would you feel firing that weapon and you know that the other man is hunting to kill you? How will you feel? Definitely it demoralizes the troops and we the parents feel demoralised too. And what Nigerians need now is a strong national will behind these military operations for us to win.

Looking at the recent recurring of kidnapping school children especially the most recent in Katsina State, don’t you think that indicates failure in the security architecture of the country?

I think the strategy needs to be rigid. Asymmetric warfare is a people-centric warfare and it is won by the control or the influence of the population of the country or an area. In other words, the population provides the oxygen for the insurgency or terrorists or the population provides the carbon dioxide or carbon monoxide that would kill them.

That is in simple terms. So, it is won and lost by controlling and influencing the population and so what we need is that the strategy is wrong because we’re thinking of a military or a kinetic approach to this operation. It is beyond the kinetic approach. It needs all government and people’s approaches to solve the security dilemma that we found ourselves.

This is because it is an asymmetric war. These are irregulars who do not have a national army attacking you and you know where they are coming from. You know that every country has a regular force, but these are citizens of a country who are being recruited by some people headed by leaders outside the country. That explains why it is ‘population centric’.

You might not know who is a terrorist. You might not know he is someone or a group of people in a community; somebody might be an informant in your community. And so, in the day, he will be joking with you playing draft but in the evening he goes out or even controls terrorists by his telephone. So it is a very complex operation.

It needs all of the government and all of the people’s collective approach. As it is now, we are employing just kinetic elements.

We need to organise our societies to regain them in the way that will participate in our security. They will participate in national defense that is what we need to do and that is what the all-people approach is.

…and internal security issues?

And so all the elements in government, today as if there is nothing happening in this country. If you move around except now that kidnapping is pervasive, life was going on everywhere. I give you an example during the Nigerian Civil War, there was an all-people approach to that war.

Citizens provided vehicles to move troops to the battle front; citizens provided accommodations for soldiers and military personnel. Companies like Nigeria Breweries produced beer and other products specifically stamped for the armed forces.

The same thing with Guinness Nigeria Plc and many Nigerians donated blood at the hospitals and there was a lot of need for blood, because when soldiers were shot and wounded in the war front they came back, they needed blood transfusion immediately.

I was in Kaduna State and I saw it. In fact, once you hear a plane landing at the Air Force Base which was the airport then too, and when you see the military ambulance coming, soldiers’ wives and people would start crying.

You would see pathetic cases; those who are wounded by bombs needed treatment immediately, even from the airport, they start transfusing blood because they would not reach the hospital without it. That was the people’s approach. We had one state then and I wouldn’t want to mention its name that sent cows to the soldiers fighting; they sent trailer load of cows.

Today, if the approach that was done to COVID was taken to the military too or to this insurgency, kidnapping and all what not, while we have corporate bodies like Dangote’s and the rest putting things here and there with visible support on this effort we would have finished these things.

Recently also Governor Nyesome Wike alerted that the economy of this country has collapsed, security has collapsed and nothing is working. When you people were in service things did not happen this way. What strategies did you put in place?

I don’t think Governor Wike can look at Nigeria as an island. Globally, the economy is down. Yes it is higher in some areas and less in others. It depends on how strong and robust their economy which is the production center is. The production center is virtually in problem. We rely virtually on the oil sector. Farmers are being killed in their farms.

The mining sector is in trouble too because the mining site is insecure. So, I think he was lamenting the state of the economy and it is not peculiar to Nigeria, the world economy is running into problems. Security, our security is facing challenges but I would say we must change strategy.

This is what I have been talking about now that the governors have a crucial role to get their population involved even if they don’t have the capacity there are so much capacity resident in the country.

A lot of us retired people are there. They can harness those resources to help in rebuilding the societies and building their capacities to know what they are supposed to do and their roles in security and national security. This is done everywhere.

Another challenge now is that the National Assembly had several times urged President Muhammadu Buhari to change the Service Chiefs and the President merely told the Service Chiefs that their best is not enough. What does that implies?

It implies he is telling them as the Commander- in-Chief, they need to double up on their efforts; that best is not good enough. It doesn’t mean that they have not been working.

But you see, I have told people that we are doing what the Hausa man will call” Abar dukan kaya a duke jaki”. You see why I bother you about this strategy is that people expect magic from the military or the security service.

That magic would only come when people themselves are involved positively because we’re dealing with asymmetric society. It is when people get involved themselves.

So, you cannot sit here in the comfort of your room or comfort of the National Assembly or those hallowed chambers and continue shouting. They actually should develop a strategy of getting their people involved in supporting this effort. It is not just a matter of blame game. And I know you know people are raising concerns that their oversight functions fuel corruption.

The Senate and the House committees on Defense, Army, Air Force and the rest should be going to the field interacting with the men, feeling it and asking the commanders to see if the country has provided those capabilities and capacities to prosecute this operation. They are representing us. That poor chap that died there is from his constituency.

That soldier that is crying there is from his constituency. The father of that child or the wife and children from their constituencies encourage them to do more. It is not just going to the Army Headquarters, Defence Headquarters or Minister of Defense that is not on oversight function. I see them not doing what the American Congress has done.

There are hearings that call commanders from the field to sit, sometimes it is public. They ask for the strategies; they ask for the capacities to be able to carry out their assigned task and what is their requirement to boost those capacities that they made. They often ask for the amount of time they need to prosecute an operation and you will hear either the Chairman Joint Team will tell them ‘this is where we are having capacities and capabilities to achieve our objectives.’ These are not being done here.

Our National Assembly must wake up to its responsibility of not just making noise by only calling on Mr. President; the Service Chiefs were not elected by anybody. It is just like me sitting here and calling your Managing Director to say fire this journalist. I know I didn’t employ you. It is just for me to just tell your MD or your chairman that this is the problem and it is left for him to say no this chap has not lived up to the bidding of the company.

But I don’t see why somebody is telling you to fire your staff and the rest. How many of you knew Lt General Tukur Buratai, Gen. Abayomi Olonishikin or Sadiq Abubakar before they became Service Chiefs? Did you have a hand in their appointment?

The bucks stop on the Commander-in-Chief’s table and he is responsible for the execution of Chapter 2 of the Constitution, and defending and protecting that Constitution which he raised on his right hand to swore that he will defend at the national level.

The state governors must come in and evolve these efforts to provide security for the citizens. It is not just a blame game. They are not doing enough! In Plateau State, tell me, who is the security adviser to the governor?

I don’t know who our security adviser is. You say you have a permanent secretary on security. No, because at the national level, we have a National Security Adviser. Who is the security adviser here? What military or security education does the permanent secretary have?

Plateau State held a stakeholders meeting on COVID-19 and security, and information came up that some criminal elements are planning to attack some villages within the state. What do you think could be done to stem such attacks?

In the first place, why were those information made public? The DSS has officially released the plans by criminal elements. Where are those criminal elements? It is for the citizens to help in identifying those elements. That is why such information was made in public space.

So when the citizens assist in providing credible information and intelligence they would be able to nip it in the bud. And for you to take preventive and precautionary measures, based on the security awareness training that you have just stated, as a normal person you know when to travel; you don’t live here 8:9 o’clock in the night and travel to Qua’anPan, Shendam or Wase that is wrong. You don’t go and start congregating in red light areas; areas that are prone to attack.

You don’t need to, and apart from that even with the COVID-19, you know you are supposed to maintain distance while meeting in public places. So you are afraid of being attacked, you are not afraid of the unseen enemy which is COVID-19. So those were the reasons that this information was passed in public places.

And why do they hold the stakeholders meeting? I hope and I pray that these stakeholders when they go back they will call so that these things will cascade down the line. That is how the information should cascade and then you take some measures, activate your plans for intelligence gathering for observations you know and the rest.

The first law of nature is self- preservation. Unless you are alive all other things remain meaningless!

The state has lost a father, General Domkat Bali. How can you describe him?

General Bali was the moral compass of the armed forces of Nigeria as a whole, a man of impeccable integrity, a professional to the core, a no-nonsense General who knew his onions.

He was a detribalised Nigerian. He was an incorruptible Nigerian and I think there is supposed to be more to study in the person and character of General Bali whom I always describe as a moral compass for this generation and the generation to study on integrity, leadership, character and on professionalism especially in the military.

We lost a General here on earth but heaven has gained a General. We mourn him, commiserate with the family and as we mourn him, we know where he is. So we celebrate him and in celebrating him we must try to live his legacy that would move Nigeria forward!

Like this: Like Loading...