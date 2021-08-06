Zuma admitted to hospital for medical observation

Former South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma has been admitted to a hospital outside prison for medical observation, the prison authorities have said.

His foundation said it was an “annual medical routine check-up” and there was “no need to be alarmed”.

As a former head of state Zuma is treated at a military facility, the authorities said.

The former president has been serving a 15-month prison sentence since July 7 for contempt of court, reports the BBC.

Prison authorities say he’s entitled to seek medical treatment like any other detained person.

Next week, the former president is scheduled to appear in person on a separate issue – an arms deal corruption case.

He has pleaded not guilty to involvement in the $5bn (£3bn) deal.

