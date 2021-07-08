News

Zuma hands himself in to S’African police

Former South African President Jacob Zuma has handed himself in to police, his foundation says.
On Wednesday, it said the 79-year-old was “on his way to hand himself into a Correctional Services Facility”.
It comes after the country’s Constitutional Court sentenced him to a 15-month jail term for contempt of court after he failed to attend a corruption inquiry, reports the BBC.
Zuma was forced to resign in 2018 after nine years in power.
According to the New York Times, he was driven out of his compound in a long convoy to the correctional centre to begin serving his sentence.

