Zuri Team leverages training model to empower young Africans

In a bid to bridge the digital skills gap in Africa and prepare the next generation of young Africans to play actively in the burgeoning digital economy, a Lagos-based startup, Zuri Team, has leveraged a unique training model to empower over 120,000 people in different aspects of software development over the past 24 months. Co-founded in 2020 by Seyi Onifade, a Nigerian entrepreneur and software developer, Zuri Team offers highly subsidised technical training in software development and design by collaborating with companies and non-profits.

Over the past two years, it has collaborated with organisations such as Ingressive for Good, founded by Maya Horgan, Sean Burrowes, and Blessing Abeng and Yele Bademosi’s Nestcoin to train participants on web2 and web3 technologies by offering highly subsidized technical training to individuals who would otherwise not be able to afford such training. “Our goal is to give everyone a chance at a better life. We do this by collaborating with organisations, NGOs and individuals whose interests align with ours. These organisations sponsor participants to take part in the training.

We train in both web2 and web3 spaces. “This year alone, we have trained 60,739 people across 100+ countries. Most of our participants are from Africa. However, we have had participants from other parts of the world,” Onifade said, explaining the unique model that has seen the startup record tremendous impact over the past two years.

“A few other things separate Zuri Teams from the pack. First is the participation requirements. The startup does not conduct any entrance exams. Everyone who applies for Zuri Team training gets in. “We allow everyone to try tech out and let them decide if it’s for them or not,” said Onifade, who started out in the digital skills training circle as the chief executive of HNG Internship in 2019 and grew the programme by over 100 per cent, when Hotels.ng founder, Mark Essien, who founded it stepped down from the role.

 

