Zurich Business School MBA to equip Nigerian students

A new MBA package that will equip and up skill Nigerian students in line with the global world of work and revolutionise employability is being unfolded in the country by the Zurich Elite Business School (ZEBS).

The global MBA programme, according to the institution, is a work-basedresearchprojectthatemphasises employability and providing solutions to societal problems.

With the current statistics by the African Development Bank, 2018 that more than half of the over 420 million young people in Africa are either unemployed or vulnerably employed, ZEBS has designed a special focus on career growth and development of students through strategic partnership with local and international institutions and organisations.

According to a report by UNDP, 2017, Africa’s rapidly increasing youth population is projected to be over 830 million by 2050 with an average age of youth population estimated to be 25 years of age by 2046, making up nearly half of thepopulation of many African countries in the next three to five decades.

The African Development Bank, however, traced these challenges to lack of practical industry skills, limited university support systems, or weak government policies, while failure to have conversations with industry players makes it even worse.

Besides, the problems were also linked with the fact that the high education demand has not been met by supply in several African countries; while online and distance learning programmes are still developing and still lacking the credibility as compared to face-to-face programmes; and most universities have student and graduate sup port services, careers department and centres for entrepreneurship but these units are mostly understaffed, lacking capacity and skills to support students’ career development and progression.

Meanwhile, given the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on economies which led to job losses further exacerbating the crises in the professional employment space; and which has made clear the fragile nature of several African economies and revealed the problem of over-dependence on natural resources, such as minerals, oil and gas requiring a shift to a knowledge/digital-based economy in the new global era. But determined to address these challenges,

ZEBS RealWorld Skills MBAisset toofferlowinternationalcostcomparable to the local prices of the best and most reputable MBAs in Europe with flexible and installment payment systems (full payment, three payments and six payments respectively).

According to the school, these will be achieved with the mission to give access to the top modern business education models and tools to every student in Africa regardless of his/her wealth, ethnicorigin, raceandeducationstatus, the school is to offer world-class business education for everyone in Africa, and educate the future African leaders and entrepreneurs.

“We prepare African talents through their acquired business know-how to transform the African continent, create innovations and successful, sustainable businesses, which will lead Africa to a bright future, which is not only theoretical, but mostly practical and hands-on business knowledge needed in the workplace.

Under the payment plans, the international reputable institution with different accreditations will offer every student that registers before January 25, 2021 to pay only 2,500 USD with a 1,000 USD scholarship.

With a flexible delivery of programames combining asynchronous and synchronous models including online training, live sessions, WhatsApp Group Discussions, Instagram and Facebook Live Sessions, the international faculty are made up of European, American and Africa academics, as well as industry giants from Google, Siemens, Rolls Royce, and policy organisations such as the United Nations, African Technology Policy Studies Network.

The MBA programme, which has a robust scholarship programme for all students, also creates opportunities for overseas study and case study visits in Switzerland, London, Greece, Germany, USA and Africa case study business visits to Kenya, Zambia and Mauritius, among others.

Part of the unique selling points of the ZEBS MBA is that it is an African Entrepreneurship Programme that supports investment into the best student and graduate innovative ideas and projects with an enterprise incubation support provided, which also offers students the opportunity to get seed capital to start the venture.

As an international business partnership programme powered by an international alumni and business partners’ network, the MBA ensures quick completion time compared to other International Online MBAs (less than one year).

ZEBS Real World Skills MBA offers a unique programme to bridge the gap since most International Online MBAs are expensive and not affordable by the middle-class, are rigid and not customised or lack case studies and content that are representative of the African market.

Since most international online MBAs require unattainable pre-requisites and criteria for admission including extensive work experiences, high grades and degrees; do not have the capacity to provide support with local career growth and development through volunteering opportunities, internships programmes; and apart from being rigid, they lack strategic flexibility and attention to different market segments requiring different programmes and product offers, the ZEBS MBA will bridge this yearning gaps for students.

The unique ZEBS African Entrepreneurship Fellowship is a first of its kind training dedicated to the best students and designed to help African entrepreneurs to maximise their chances of success through mentorship, provide access to industry experts and seed capita

