Zurich win excites Amusan as sprinter shifts attention to Zagreb

Nigeria’s track and field star Tobi Amusan is happy to put aside the disappointment of not winning any medal at the last Olympic Games in Tokyo by claiming the Diamond League gold. Amusan emerged victorious in the women 100 meters hurdle and created a new African record while dumping Viser Nasine (Netherland) and Tapper Meegan (Jamaica) to second and third position respectively. She said she has her focus on the next phase of the Diamond League which takes place in Zagreb. “It’s great, it’s a great feeling. Looking back, I did not win a medal at the Olympics.

It was a very challenging time for me afterward, but I never gave up I came here and was like. “If I did not get a medal in Tokyo, the least I can do is to get a Diamond League Trophy – and I just did that! The hurdles are a very mental event, and my coach is always telling me I need to focus on myself and execute. “Once you execute, you don’t have a problem going over the hurdles. I’m glad I came out with a win. I have one more meeting in Zagreb, and I can go take the season off. I am looking forward to it.” She said.

