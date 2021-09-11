Sports

Zurich win excites Amusan as sprinter shifts attention to Zagreb

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Nigeria’s track and field star Tobi Amusan is happy to put aside the disappointment of not winning any medal at the last Olympic Games in Tokyo by claiming the Diamond League gold. Amusan emerged victorious in the women 100 meters hurdle and created a new African record while dumping Viser Nasine (Netherland) and Tapper Meegan (Jamaica) to second and third position respectively. She said she has her focus on the next phase of the Diamond League which takes place in Zagreb. “It’s great, it’s a great feeling. Looking back, I did not win a medal at the Olympics.

It was a very challenging time for me afterward, but I never gave up I came here and was like. “If I did not get a medal in Tokyo, the least I can do is to get a Diamond League Trophy – and I just did that! The hurdles are a very mental event, and my coach is always telling me I need to focus on myself and execute. “Once you execute, you don’t have a problem going over the hurdles. I’m glad I came out with a win. I have one more meeting in Zagreb, and I can go take the season off. I am looking forward to it.” She said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Nigerians rescued me from untimely death following my illness –Ikhana

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Ex-international, Kadiri Ikhana, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA has said the Nigeria Professional Football League cannot grow since the national team coaches have decided not to invite players from the league to the Super Eagles. Excerpts… Good to see you back on your feet; how are you feeling now? I want to give Allah […]
Sports

Amuneke hails Sporting Lisbon, Man City after league exploits

Posted on Author Rotimi Matthew

A former Super Eagles star, Emmanuel Amuneke, has applauded the feat achieved by his former team, Sporting Lisbon, by winning the domestic league in Portugal. Sporting defeated Boavista 1-0 on Tuesday to end their 19-year wait for a league title. The last time the team won was in 2002. Sporting, who are still unbeaten with […]
Sports

NFF assures on payment of outstanding bonuses of Super Eagles, coaches’ salaries

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) says it is working at a pace to ensure the payment of outstanding bonuses and allowances of the coaches and players of the senior men national team, Super Eagles, as well as salaries owed the coaches of the team. NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, said in Abuja on Wednesday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica